On Monday, Jan. 20, Taylor University honored the work of Martin Luther King, Jr. through an interactive diversity program by playwright Todd Logan.

Taylor’s MLK Day committee, responsible for the many speakers and workshops available on Monday, chose to bring the play to campus free of charge. Senior Brielle Fowlkes directed the play as a part of her directing class at Taylor.

“(The play) immediately caught my attention, and I’ve always wanted to do something on MLK Day… It was incredible,” Fowlkes said.

The diversity program and play, called "The Defamation Experience," requires participation from the audience to reach a conclusion. There are three components to the interactive experience: the play, the deliberation and the discussion.

The play’s premise is a classic courtroom drama. Mr. Golden, a Jewish real estate developer, is sued for defamation by Ms. Wade, an African-American business owner, after he accuses her of stealing his beloved watch. To win the case, Ms. Wade has to prove that a false statement was made about her to a third party, and also that she was financially damaged as a result of the statement.

The deliberation portion is a time of audience evaluation following the theatrical performance. The judge informs the audience that they are the jury, and a poll is taken to see whether the current crowd attitude is in favor of the plaintiff, the defendant, or undecided.

By the end of the deliberation period, a second poll is taken, and each audience member must vote definitively whether they favor Mr. Golden or Ms. Wade by standing on their feet. The event is followed by a discussion about prejudice, racial issues and civil discourse.

“I loved the almost forced audience participation,” Fowlkes said. “I think it’s so easy in plays — especially if there’s a lot of spectacle — to lose the themes and ideas that a play presents to you, and be a passive audience member and clap and go on about your day. I think this play really sparks good and fruitful conversation by making the audience the jury — making them talk and say who they side with and why.”

Junior Clark Murray and senior Paula Todhunter were members of the “jury” and both said they especially appreciated how the program made them question their biases.

Murray said the audience discourse got his adrenaline pumping as he anticipated other audience members’ responses.

“(The play) was a good discussion starter for discussions we choose not to have because they make (people) feel anxious or scared or stressed,” Murray said. “Bias comes in, and you have to remove them to think about what the truth is or what the truth could be. (The actors) did a good job embodying that.”

Todhunter said she was grateful the program’s format challenged her and her peers to step away from the sidelines.

“I feel like so often people really like to sit on fences and not make concrete decisions on what they want to do or believe because we are scared of what people are going to think,” Todhunter said. “(Voting) wasn’t just raising your hand, you were standing up. It almost feels like so much more of a statement and I thought that was really cool… I think it’s good for our generation to be like ‘Yeah, this is what I believe.’”

Fowlkes said she hopes students, faculty and staff leave with continuing conversations about what they saw and heard at "The Defamation Experience."

Fowlkes said her personal favorite line in the play is, “Just because Obama was elected president doesn’t mean we have a level playing field.” She said some people only scratch the surface of racial issues and think that enough work has been done without realizing racism still exists in many forms today.

“What does it really look like to have a level playing field? What do equality and equity really look like for us as Americans? As a people? As a school? As a community?” Fowlkes said. “There’s a lot of work to be done. We can’t just stay comfortable where we are.”