Upland, Indiana – 20 Over, a documentary produced by Taylor University’s Film & Media Production program was recognized Saturday, March 26, with a College Television Award and $10,000 prize from the Television Academy Foundation in Los Angeles. The film profiles Indiana Paralympic track athlete Noah Malone, who suffers from Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy and is legally blind. 2020 Taylor alumni Chad Veal and Brendan Wallace created the film as students in the program.
The Television Academy Foundation named 20 Over as the recipient of the Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship, an award that recognizes and rewards the student-produced project that best portrays disability issues.
