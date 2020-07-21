Taylor University has been designated as an official testing center for the SAT college entrance examination by the College Board. Taylor officials said this is in response to the College Board’s desire to increase the exam’s accessibility during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the College Board, many testing sites will have fewer seats due to social distancing guidelines, and they are expecting some centers to encounter unexpected closures. At-home SAT options were paused due to some households’ lack of reliable, video-quality internet for the three-hour test.
