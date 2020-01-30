UPLAND — Taylor University officials have canceled what was to have been the inaugural semester of a business-related program in Xian, China.
According to Dr. Charles Brainer, dean of international programs, the move came in response to the Wuhan coronavirus, which, as of Thursday, Jan. 30, according to CNN, has sickened more than 8,100 people there and claimed the lives of 170. There have also been more than 100 cases of the illness outside the Chinese mainland, including several in the U.S..
