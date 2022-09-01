Taylor University broke ground today on its newest academic building, the Horne Academic Center.
The Horne Academic Center will house Taylor’s growing Film and Media program, a program with over 700 external awards and distinguished graduates who are transforming the film and television industry with their work. The new facility will also have dedicated space to support Taylor’s educational offerings in entrepreneurship, a growing area of focus for the University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.