As Taylor University concludes its 175th anniversary year, the University reports record-breaking fundraising at the news of an anonymous $3 million dollar gift designated for Taylor’s new academic building to house the University’s programs in film & media and entrepreneurship.
This major gift comes on the heels of two previously announced gifts, $5 million from Chuck and Lisa Surack and $3 million from Ken and Virginia Cornwall for the same project. With less than two weeks remaining in the University’s fiscal year, school officials report cumulative fundraising has exceeded $26 million, the highest in the University’s history.
