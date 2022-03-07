Upland, Indiana – Members of the cast and crew of Taylor University’s production of To Kill A Mockingbird participated in the Grant County Rescue Mission’s Walk-A-Mile in My Shoes in Marion on February 19.
The students were sponsored by Taylor’s chapter of Alpha Psi Omega (APO) – a nation-wide theater honors society. To Kill A Mockingbird is a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by the late author Harper Lee and is set in the Great Depression era south. Taylor’s Theatre program presented To Kill A Mockingbird in February.
