On Sept. 30, Upland community physicians Dr. Helen Riegle and Dr. Shannon Riegle transferred ownership of the Upland Health & Diagnostics (UHD) clinic facility to Taylor University, a gift totaling nearly $2 million.

The transfer of ownership brings a new partnership between Taylor University, Indiana University Health and UHD.

The clinic had been part of the Marion General Hospital system, but in July MGH announced it suspended services at the location because the Riegles were “no longer employees” of MGH.

An email from the Taylor president’s office Oct. 1 said the building – located on 1809 S. Main St. near Taylor’s main entrance – is expected to reopen in late November. Taylor’s Invitation Program, which was housed in the facility but was suspended during COVID-19, is due to be up and running within the next two weeks. These developments will stabilize access to health care services for Upland and surrounding community residents, Taylor employees and students moving forward.

“We (the Riegles and the staff of UHD) have been honored and privileged to care for Upland and Grant County for 23 years,” Helen Riegle said. “We are blessed and grateful for the partnership of Taylor University, Indiana University Health and Upland Health and Diagnostics, allowing us to continue caring for the people of Upland and Grant County.”

Ron Sutherland, Taylor special assistant to the president, said that Taylor’s ownership of the facility provides the opportunity to facilitate long-term conversations about health services moving forward. From an employer perspective, he said the partnership ensures employees in the community can receive a continuation of care with doctors they have come to know and appreciate.

He said he is personally grateful for the Riegles’ service, as they have been his family’s physicians for more than 20 years.

“They helped take care of our children (now fully grown), my wife and I, and my parents when they moved into town in 2006 until their passing,” Sutherland said. “Their impact on our lives has been evident in many ways. To know that the Riegles and Taylor University have partnered together to help the Riegles, the community, Taylor University and our students, all in the midst of the uncertainty of a pandemic, will be a special memory I will hold for many years.”

Shannon Riegle said both doctors are certified in and specialize in family medicine and completed their residencies at Ball Memorial Hospital. Helen Riegle said they enjoy seeing a variety of faces since they can care for people from day one to 100 years old.

Until the facility is open, Taylor is currently using TimelyMD telehealth for health care, an online alternative by the name of “Taylor Care.” This has provided 24/7 online access to medical care providers and psychological counselors since Taylor sought new health care alternatives in July.

When the facility closed in July, non-Taylor patients were advised to schedule appointments at one of MGH’s other locations in the county.

The Upland Family Pharmacy located in the building remained open during the closure of the clinic and will continue its normal operations.