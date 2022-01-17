In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Taylor University hosted worship services and workshops with the theme “Expressions.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the events were closed to the public, though the regular schedule was suspended to allow students and staff to take part in the day’s events.
The day kicked off with a chapel service featuring Taylor’s Gospel Choir and keynote speakers Janell and Aaron Lane, co-founders of Courageous Healing, a mental health services organization in Fort Wayne that provides mental health services for Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) using a culturally-centered approach.
Janell is an EMDR trained, trauma-centered licensed medical health counselor with 12 years of experience, and her husband Aaron has a master’s in social work.
The couple first founded Courageous Healing in 2014 as a for profit company that focused in counseling, consulting and community outreach. The couple were both working full time, and Janell was seeing counseling clients for $5-$10, as her passion was to serve the most underserved population groups in her community. Eventually, the couple decided to separate the companies, and founded Courageous Living LLC, where they offer consulting services, and Courageous Healing became a nonprofit.
Janell said that although the story of founding Courageous Healing might sound simple, she said she was led to found the organization after feeling that there was a need in her community that people were not addressing.
According to Janell, the education she was receiving “did not speak directly to the unique nuances of how (she) sees mental health showing up in the communities (she) was born and raised.”
Janell said her community in southeast Fort Wayne was faced with barriers and experiences that were not being discussed in her counseling classes.
“There was this big problem that somebody needed to do something about,” Janell said. “I was beyond my capacity. I could only see so many clients at $5 or $10.”
The couple founded Courageous Healing as a nonprofit to offer mental health services to those in need.
At Courageous Healing, Janell said the organization prioritizes “centering Blackness,” a practice that Janell said is uncommon in Indiana, but popular in bigger cities. As a way to center Blackness, the art on the walls in the facility show images of Black and Brown people, which Janell said can sometimes cause white visitors to question if the facility offers services for them.
“That feeling is oftentimes how People of Color feel when they walk into any medical facility, any setting, because the art very rarely reflects them on the walls,” Janell said. “It’s this wrestling with (the questions), ‘Am I welcome here?’ Do I belong here? Is this designed to treat me?”
Courageous Healing serves all populations regardless of age, race, culture and background, Janell said.
The couple also owns Courageous Living LLC, a consulting company that specializes in culturally competent services, including training, speaking events, and coaching of individuals and leaders.
Aaron explained that the company tries to balance truth and grace, which he sees as two ends of the spectrum when it comes to attempts at cultural competency. Those on the “grace” end of the spectrum are “all about grace, love, holding hands and singing kumbaya,” Aaron said. "Those on the truth end can be 'radicals' and 'overzealous' with an 'Everybody is racist mentality,' Aaron said.
Janell added that both grace and truth are necessary.
“We need to talk about the issues. We can't jump straight to the solution without clearly defining what the problem is. That requires us to look at the hard thing,” Janell said. “We can do it in a way where we recognize that it's bringing up emotion in all of us.”
Both companies operate at the macro, mezzo and micro levels, working with politicians and policies, communities and organizations, and individuals.
“It's irresponsible of us to sit in an office one-on-one with people and we identify the traumas and barriers that they face and then we don't work to do anything about it,” Aaron said.
For those wanting to take one step in helping others heal, Janell encourages affirming others experiences, even if they are not shared experiences.
Janell noted that gaslighting, a type of psychological abuse in which a person’s experience is minimized and made to seem illegitimate, is common in domestic violence cases, as well as experiences of racism.
“One of the most painful parts of racism,” Janell said. “You've heard that it's not real so much, or that you're being sensitive, or you're making it about race and your experience has been minimized so frequently that you start to wonder if it's really real.”
Instead of gaslighting those who share that they have experienced discrimination, Janell said to listen and affirm them.
“One of the most powerful things that you can do if you don’t know where to start is just hearing someone and acknowledging that even if you don't have that same shared or lived experience, that it might be real,” Janell said. “It's such a healing thing to have your experience be affirmed in the face of it constantly being minimized.”
For more information on Courageous Healing and Courageous Living, visit courageoushealing.org.
