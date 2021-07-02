UPLAND – Taylor University Assistant Professor of Music Dr. Loralee Songer has won The 2021 American Prize in Vocal Performance – Friedrich and Virginia Schorr Memorial Award (Women in Art Song and Oratorio) (Professional Division).
The American Prize in Vocal Performance – Friedrich and Virginia Schorr Memorial Award honors the memory of Friedrich Schorr, known as, “the greatest Wagnerian baritone of his age.” Schorr was a well-loved and respected vocalist whose career spanned the period of time between World Wars I and II. Shorr’s wife, Virginia, taught studio voice at the Manhattan School of Music and the Hartt School of Music for nearly 50 years. The Prize recognizes and rewards the best performances by classically trained vocalists in America, based on submitted recordings.
