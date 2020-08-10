More than 300 graduates are expected to receive their diplomas, servant’s towels and Bibles during Taylor University’s 2020 commencement exercises, scheduled for 8 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 15. The event was delayed from May 23 after the campus sent students home in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will be held outdoors between the Euler Science Complex, the Reade Liberal Arts Center and the Rice Bell Tower. Masks will be required and social distance protocols will be observed. Due to the size of the event, an indoor venue will not be available as the State of Indiana continues to prohibit gatherings of more than 250 people in an indoor setting. In case of rain or other inclement weather, university officials will determine whether to delay the start of the event or cancel it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.