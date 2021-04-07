Taylor University officials have announced a return to the regular academic schedule in the fall of 2021. The 2021-2022 academic year will begin as scheduled with in-person classes on Aug. 30 and will include a full spring break.
Taylor will continue to comply with guidance from state and local health officials regarding COVID-19 protocols. COVID-19 cases have generally declined throughout the region since peaking in December 2020. In addition, the vaccine is now available to anyone over the age of 16 in Indiana. State and local restrictions may be further eased in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.