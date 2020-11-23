Local students from both Taylor and Indiana Wesleyan universities organized a prescription drug takeback event over the weekend to get unused prescriptions off the street.
The takeback was a drive-thru style event due to COVID-19 limitations and safety guidelines and took place outside of the Neighborhood Fresh Market in Gas City.
The National Institute on Drug Abuse says that more than 18 million people in the U.S. have misused prescription drugs in the past year. The easy access to drugs like prescription painkillers has played a large role in creating the problem that exists now.
Making a difference in the community was the goal for the group of students and their partners when they organized this project.
“It’s a great way to prevent drug abuse,” said Gas City Police Chief Christian Huston. “It’s great to prevent overdoses as well. The majority of people who begin using drugs are from prescription drugs in the home.”
Huston added that the students’ willingness to help them out is a great lift to the community.
“It’s a great benefit for our community,” said Huston. “It’s great to have them helping us out and our community.”
Outside of the students, there were also representatives from Gas City, Marion and Indiana Wesleyan Police Departments’ Community Opioid Response Endeavor (CORE) all taking part in the venture.
The project all started as an assignment for the students in Dr. Donna Downs’s PR Cases and Campaigns class at Taylor and was based off of a previous project organized by Claire Nieshalla, a student in that class, in her hometown of Zionsville.
The event is not the only part of the project, as there will also be efforts to reach out within the community to make people more aware of the opioid crisis that exists within the U.S.
“The opioid epidemic in Grant County and in Indiana and nationally is huge,” Nieshalla said. “Clearing these prescription drugs out of houses takes away the vulnerable prescriptions so they’re no longer vulnerable for abuse.”
People who dropped off medicines had to be 18 or older, and once the medicine was dropped off it was loaded and put into custody of local law enforcement where it stayed until being transported to Indianapolis to be incinerated.
Representatives from CORE were also there to help with collection and to share some information about their work and program to help people who may be struggling themselves with opioid addiction.
CORE is run through Marion General Hospital and offers peer support and can help with accessing treatment programs and helping with basic needs. Kelley Hochstetler, who is involved with the program, offered some advice on a way to discourage prescription drug misuse.
“Any time you visit somebody’s home, if you use the restroom you have privacy,” Hochstetler said. “So that’s why we’re also asking people if it’s current meds they’re taking, don’t keep them in the bathroom. Keep them in the kitchen or somewhere else.”
Hochstetler also spoke of the importance of making sure the medications people aren’t taking any more get disposed of safely.
“From an environmental standpoint we really don’t want people flushing them down the toilet,” Hochstetler said. “That creates other issues, and putting them in the trash, people search the trash, so there are safe ways to dispose of it but you have to be really careful of it. And this is a no-cost way of getting rid of what has built up in your cabinet.”
People interested in the services CORE provides can contact them by calling 765-231-2111.
Nieshalla said that many of the students who were involved in organizing the event were going to be back in school again next year, and she hopes to be able to continue the program going forward.
