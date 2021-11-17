A Taylor University alumna will be appearing on the Food Network for the Christmas Cookie Challenge at 9 p.m. on Thursday
Find Sweet Joy owner Kelsey Mae began making cookies in January of 2020 before the pandemic and fell in love with the process and developed her business idea in February of 2020.
"I never imagined that I could spend my life making cookies in my kitchen after graduating. I actually graduated with a media communications degree, so I had every intention of being behind the camera instead of in front of it," said Mae. "Since graduating, I didn't know what my life was going to look like. I honestly didn't think it would be this, but I'm so thankful that it is this."
Mae was contacted by a scout for the show from her Instagram and was soon completing paperwork and processing requirements for her appearance on the show. The show will expose her business to the entire Food Network audience, but Mae appreciates the experience less for the money it might create and more for its ability to spread her message.
"It's incredible exposure, but more than anything it helps me as a person. It kind of almost validates who I am and what I want to do," said Mae. "I have a strong desire to spread joy through my cookies and through my work. I have a desire to not only be in this space but to be a light in it, whether it's making cookies or helping others learn to make them."
Mae created one of her favorite designs in a cookie collaboration with other cookie enthusiasts with the theme of a winter woodland. Mae constructed a mushroom hut that stretched over eight inches with elaborate details and textures. However, while her elaborate designs are unique, custom and detail-oriented, they are not her only unique practice.
"To be honest, I don't like sugar cookies. Every sugar cookie I've had before this was kind of bland and didn't have a lot of flavor. It wasn't special and wasn't anything to write home about," said Mae. "So, I worked really hard on my recipe. It's a signature sugar cookie recipe that has very specific vanillas and ingredients that give it a little bit of a nod to the Dutch area that I live in."
Mae attributes much of her success to her faith. Her faith inspired many decisions in her life, such as her path in college, her path after college and even her business name.
"My life's motto is 'find joy.' It stems from a devotional I did when I was in college. It resonates well with me to look for something deeper than our daily happiness and what you need," said Mae. "How can live a life that is not just looking for the next happy thing but is fully joy and radiates that."
Unfortunately, Mae's cookies are only available in the Grand Rapids, Michigan, area at the moment due to food shipping laws. However, Mae has the dream to expand her business in the future and already sells cooking equipment around the nation.
"I'm really excited for what's next. I'm a little nervous because I've never been on national or world television. I don't know what's going to happen in the next few days, but I'm just super excited," said Mae. "I feel so blessed to be in this place. That probably sounds cliché, but I started making cookies less than two years ago and had no idea this is where I could be."
Mae's segment will be available on the Food Network, Discovery+ and other streaming services that showcase the Christmas Cookie Challenge.
"When someone asks you to do something crazy that may seem a little bit of a reach, just say yes. Just do it," said Mae. "When it lines up with your dream, don't say 'I don't know if I'm ready for my dream to come true.' I admittedly thought those things. Chase your dreams."
