Community organizations gathered on International Overdose Awareness Day to discuss changes needed in Grant County.
The Grant County Substance Abuse Task Force is composed of 30 local agencies that are all working together to make a difference on the substance abuse front. The team heard from Thomas Synan, a Police Chief in Newtown, Ohio. Synan is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, served 28 years as a police officer, including 10 years with a SWAT Team and four years as the Team leader.
Synan did not join the police force to become an advocate for addiction response. It was not until he watched an entire family die from overdoses that he decided that he needed to change the way law enforcement deals with substance abuse.
“After that family died, it changed me,” he said. “We've got to change the way we view and deal with addiction. From a cop's perspective, what we've done in the past hasn’t worked.”
As Synan watched each family member die from overdose, he said he felt helpless.
“My tools were a gun, taser, handcuff, jail and that didn’t work,” he said. “This isn't necessarily a law enforcement issue, but we were the ones everybody was calling.”
In 2014, Synan helped form the Hamilton County Addiction Response Coalition, which began looking at Substance Abuse Disorder as a chronic mental and medical issue instead of a law enforcement issue.
Synan described law enforcement as a “bandaid,” and said the true healing lies in community resources that help people long term.
“(Law enforcement) can't do this on our own. We don't have the tools, knowledge, and resources to do it,” Synan said. “You as a community do. Help (law enforcement) be a link to you and let’s build that continuing care model and we can help people long term.”
Synan discussed the use of Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, as a tool to give people another chance to live.
He told the story of a woman in his community that received Narcan nine times.
“She's now 10 months clean,” he said. “If she overdosed tomorrow, we’d Narcan her again because it gives her another chance to live.”
The biggest issue Synan faces in the fight against substance abuse is ideology, he said.
Ed Beaty, Captain of Operations at the Grant County Sheriff's Office shared about a personal ideological shift around the use of Narcan.
“Narcan was a hard sell,” Beaty said. “We had a big problem with this. I was one of those naysayers.”
When the Sheriff’s department began using Narcan two years ago, Beaty said many in the department viewed overdoses as something victims did to themselves.
After undergoing training, Beaty said he changed the way he thinks.
All sheriff’s department vehicles are now equipped with Narcan.
“If anyone comes to the sheriff's department asking for help, we’re going to do that,” Beaty said.
Synan said it is important that community members hear the story Beaty said.
“The community looks at (law enforcement) as leaders,” Synan said. “You are a leader in this community.”
Also represented at the meeting was Marion General Hospital, Affordable Housing Corporation, Bridges to Health, CORE, CASA of Grant County, White's Residential and Family Services and the Indiana Wesleyan University Nursing Department.
Ann Vermilion of the Indiana State House of Representatives was instrumental in forming the task force during her time at Marion General Hospital.
“I am very proud that not all communities can pull together this many people from these many organizations all saying, ‘I'm here to help. I want to help,’” Vermilion said. “It's a thrill to be a part of that journey and this team.”
Vermilion said meetings like this one are what motivate change on the local and state level.
“It allowed us to communicate what we still need to work on,” Vermilion said. “I love meetings of sharing stories like today because it's the only way to move change, especially legislative change.”
