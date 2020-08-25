A Sweetser woman is facing charges including battery and resisting arrest following an incident at the Mississinewa Reservoir Beach on Monday, according to an Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Law Enforcement press release.
According to the release, Indiana Conservation Officers received multiple calls in the afternoon reporting there was an intoxicated female at the Mississinewa Reservoir Beach Monday, Aug. 24. Joy Toy, 30, of Sweetser was first approached by Mississinewa Security after receiving reports she was intoxicated and acting strangely, allegedly presenting a danger to a juvenile female in her custody, the release states.
