With fall on the horizon, people across the county are yearning for food and live music.
Get those lawn chairs ready. The Harmony Music Festival is the place to be this Saturday, Sep. 18.
It is located on Sweetser Switch Trail off 102 S. Main St. and admission is free.
Donations will be accepted throughout the event, all going towards funding next year’s festival.
This marks the third edition of the festival. Alex Small, an Indiana Wesleyan University student, was inspired to create such an event on a summer road trip with another band.
Alex’s mother, Jodi Small, is the main event organizer and explained his conception of the music fest.
“He’s an artist himself, and he’s played at some outdoor festivals,” Small said. “That was something that sparked some interest and he wanted to bring it to his hometown.”
Christian artist David Dunn will headline and close a total of six musical acts throughout the day. In order of performance, the others include Abby Alexander, an Indiana Wesleyan student, Mark Umfleet, Jon Hayes, Attaboy, and The Birdsongs.
“(I thought) it’d be a good way to bring people not only in for a day away from their everyday life, but also a way to hear the Gospel for free through a way that everybody enjoys, which is through music,” Small said.
Obi’s Barbecue and other various food trucks will have food available for purchase, and band merchandise will also be for sale. Additionally, nine-square and other yard games such as corn hole can be played with friends and family throughout the event.
During the 15-minute breaks between musicians, various speakers will be coming up to introduce the next act and to briefly share a devotional or their testimony. Pastor Matt Stewart of Sweetser Wesleyan Church and Pastor Jeremy Moore of Herbst United Methodist Church will be among those speaking. Moore will also have the role of MC.
Harmony Music’s first year was sponsored and ran by Sweetser Wesleyan Church, but now has the support of the larger community. Small said around 100 to 150 people attended the first festival, whereas 300 came out last year.
“Last year, we had a group of guys who run a podcast,” Small said. “Their shows’ called “The Wildman and Steve,” and they pretty much did a little bit of coverage on our festival, interviewed some of the bands, some of our staff and crew. Probably just seeing the interest in our community growing has been really cool to follow along with.”
In future Harmony Music Festivals, Small said he would like to collaborate with more churches and expand it into a three- or four-day tour of Indiana.
For now, though, Small said he enjoys set-up day prior to the event and the satisfaction of watching people experience the music.
Festival activities begin at 12 p.m. and will last till 6 p.m.
