Shawnda Armes hands a newly-stuffed animal to her 8-year-old daughter Jonni to show off how the fluff-stuffing machine works. Armes said she orders only a select number of each animal so that there are always new options for kids.
Photos provided by Carson
Jonni plays at the vet station set up to allow kids to try out their new toys.
When Shawnda Armes grew up in Gas City, she vividly remembers going to the local penny candy shop in the heart of downtown. Now, she has committed her professional career to fostering those some feelings of nostalgia for children in her neighborhood.
As the owner of Suzi Q Boutique, Armes curates an eclectic assortment of vintage toys, handmade dolls, crafts and clothes. After opening in May of last year, she’s outlasted the pandemic, even adding services like the custom teddy bear building assembly line she built in February as an addition to her quaint shop at 1034 E Main St., which has historically been a location dedicated to making kids smile.
