A 20-year-old Marion man died Friday morning after being stuck by a vehicle while riding a bike on Interstate 69, according to police reports.
Indiana State Police officers arrived at the southbound lane of I-19 near the 261 mile marker around 8 a.m. and found a body lying in the median. Grant County Coroner Stephen Dorsey pronounced Michael Nash, 20, of Marion, dead at the scene.
