The City of Marion’s ongoing pursuit to collect damages as a result of the failed Old YMCA development is not over yet.
The Indiana Supreme Court has agreed to hear the city’s appeal arguing that the statute of limitations should not have run during former Mayor Wayne Seybold’s time in office.
Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush issued an order Thursday stating the court has granted Marion’s appeal to plead its case in the highest court in the state.
The city sued several parties involved in the 2009 issuance of a $2.5 million bond to partially pay for the redevelopment of the former YMCA building in downtown Marion, including late project developer Michael An; former Mayor Wayne Seybold’s brother, Chad, who was hired by An; bond counsel London Witte Group (LWG); two of An’s companies, Global Investment Consulting and World Enterprise Group; and First Farmers Bank & Trust, the bank involved in the Old Y development project.
Mayor Jess Alumbaugh and the current city administration allege the project was mismanaged and caused the city to lose more than $2 million, according to court documents.
If the Indiana Supreme Court had not agreed to hear the city’s appeal, the Indiana Court of Appeals ruling that the statute of limitations had expired on all claims against LWG would have stood. The Court of Appeals had remanded the case back to trial court with instructions to dismiss all claims against LWG before the city’s Supreme Court appeal.
Alumbaugh said he was encouraged that three of the five Supreme Court justices found it was worthwhile to hear the city’s argument.
“Again anywhere from 5-10 percent are about all you get, that’s about the percentage that get approved by the Supreme Court to even get an audience in front of them to argue these points,” he said. “So we beat the odds on that; we’re grateful for that.”
The current appeals process makes no determination on any of the facts of the case but hinges on whether the statute of limitations should have started during Wayne Seybold’s time in office.
Alumbaugh said the city is advocating the state of Indiana adopt a policy called adverse domination which would essentially state the statute of limitations on any wrongdoing would not begin until the people who committed the offenses are out of control of an organization. In this case, it would mean the statute of limitations would not begin until a mayor or other city official was out of office if they committed wrongdoing.
“Above and beyond the money, this adverse domination would be huge for the state,” Alumbaugh said. “Some of the other states have already adopted this. There should be no excuse of a statute of limitations for an official when there is wrongdoing. There should be accountability.”
Alumbaugh said it is not logical to argue an executive in power would tell on themselves or that an employee would blow the whistle on wrongdoing.
“I just think common sense says most people aren’t going to do that or they’re going to lose their job,” he said.
On Friday, Alumbaugh said he was unaware of a court date for when the city’s legal counsel will make its arguments before the Supreme Court or how long it will take the court to make its ruling in the matter.
If the court agrees the statute of limitations should not have expired, the case will go back to Madison Circuit Court 4 Judge David A. Happe’s courtroom for a jury trial on the actual facts of the case. Happe assumed jurisdiction after Grant Superior Court 3 Judge Warren Haas recused himself from the case.
If the court rules in favor of LWG, the court of appeals’ decision would be upheld, effectively exhausting the city’s options to receive damages from LWG.
As of Aug. 4, the city had spent $1,561,285.45 on the ongoing litigation, according to Controller Julie Flores. Alumbaugh said there have been approximately $10,000 to $15,000 of additional expenses to file the appeal and get it to this point, and he anticipates additional costs leading up to and including oral arguments before the court.
“The good news is most of the prep work has already been done by our legal team,” he said. “They were preparing to go in anticipation and expectation of going to trial someday, so they’ve already done a lot of the legwork on getting ready to do that. So most of that work is already done, so I’m guessing they feel pretty prepared to go in front of the Supreme Court with their arguments about adverse domination too because we’ve been discussing that for some time.”
Members of city council have questioned if the legal expenses in the case were worth it to recover $2 million, noting the city so far has only received $300,000 in a settlement with First Farmers Bank and Trust.
Alumbaugh maintains he received a mandate from constituents to get justice in the Old Y case and will continue to pursue the case and use funds he has discretion over in the approved budget to do so. He said he hopes the city can truly have its day in court where the facts are argued, with the ultimate goal of a jury ruling in its favor and a judge determining financial damages to be awarded to the city, justice being served, those who committed wrongdoing being held accountable and adverse domination being adopted to prevent a similar situation from happening again.
