To some, the word superhero means a character from a comic book or movie. To others, it means someone to look up to, someone who gives hope.
Prevent Child Abuse Grant County (PCAGC) is bringing superheroes of all kinds to Grant County for the first ever annual Grant County Superhero Walk. Designed to recognize April as Child Abuse Prevention Month, PCAGC is inviting community members to come to the walk dressed as their favorite superheroes to stand against child abuse. Real-life heroes from law enforcement, the fire department, EMS and local teachers will be in attendance for kids to meet.
