SunsOut Puzzles are made in the United States including right here in Marion. The company is owned by a woman in California who has selected the artists and pictures to be printed since the nineties, but the puzzles were outsourced to other companies to be manufactured. The company was originally located on the west coast, but due to shipping expenses the company began to look for a small warehouse in the Midwest. For eleven years, SunsOut was in Kokomo. In 2018, the company relocated to the Park Avenue Industries Complex in Marion. In 2020, the company invested in machinery that would allow SunsOut to manufacture their own puzzles instead of just selling the boxed product. With the help of local Marion business owners like Justin Riddle, Josh Baker, JD Hodge, and Robert Ashbrooke, on Jan. 8, 2022, SunsOut celebrated the one-year anniversary of the Marion facility cutting its first puzzle.
Additionally, an artist by the name of David Uhl toured the Marion facility and autographed his paintings that were being turned into puzzles. David is known for being the first person to become a licensed oil painter for Harley Davidson. He has created work for Steven Tyler and many others. You may find his art here: uhlstudios.com.
