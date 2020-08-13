When COVID-19 made its way to Grant County, Suite Living residents were not permitted to leave their rooms unless it was mealtime, and all activities were canceled.
Activity Director Chris McDonough said she worried that she would not be considered an essential worker. Instead of playing games and hosting events, McDonough moved to the laundry room.
“A hundred loads later, we started doing two activities a day,” McDonough laughed. “I was so grateful.”
COVID-19 brought about several “left-handed blessings,” McDonough said.
“I hate bingo and I hate shopping, but I was so happy to do both of those things,” she said.
Finding activities that were safe and fun for the residents to do was difficult for McDonough, but she said she could use her creativity to find ways to entertain them.
Each week for the past three weeks, Suite Living, located at 1256 N 400 W in Marion, has hosted live performances in their courtyard for the residents to view from inside.
“These residents deserve every good thing that can happen. So (the performances) are three good things that could happen,” McDonough said.
Eric Walts, the owner of Suite Living, said the 25 residents that attended Robbie Rittman’s performance Tuesday afternoon loved it.
“I love bringing the music to them because I know it’s a little harder to get around,” Rittman said. “I play a lot of songs from the ‘40s, and they actually appreciate and know the songs I am playing. That’s always a good time.”
If the courtyard performances continue to go well, Walts said he hopes to invite local pastors back to restart their weekly religious services for the residents.
“Obviously, in the age of COVID, we’re trying to be creative,” Walts said. “We’ve just tried to be incredibly cautious and careful and yet try to be creative in the things that we can do.”
The most challenging part of the past few months was having to cancel family visits, Walts said.
Beginning in April, residents were not allowed to have visitors. On July 1, family members were permitted to visit residents outdoors, and on July 4 indoor, socially-distanced visits began.
“This is the most vulnerable population for the virus, so we have to be extremely careful with who we are letting in and out,” Walts said.
Suite Living has had the fortune of not having any positive COVID-19 cases.
“This is the most challenging year, obviously,” Walts said. “There are no classes to take on how to manage during a pandemic. You just have to be extremely careful and creative. I think patient is the other word.”
As vulnerable as this population is to COVID-19, McDonough said she is not fearful.
“Whatever is going to happen is going to happen,” she said. “I am doing what I can, so that is all I can do. I am not going to let my spirit be sucked into this ‘what if, what if.’”
In the meantime, McDonough and her residents are practicing for their annual corn hole competition against Oak Hill Residential Care residents.
“I get to go to work and play. I don’t know how many other people get to say that,” she said. “These people are a marvel to me every day.”
