Students poured into schools across the county this week after a long summer break.
Eastbrook South Elementary students returned on Tuesday.
“I had one student tell me that she couldn't sleep last night because she couldn't wait to come back this morning,” said Ashley Leming, a 2nd Grade Teacher.
Leming said most of her students were exhausted after their first day back, and many told her that they couldn’t wait to return for day two.
Students spent the first day learning the classroom procedures and building relationships in their classes. Chelsee Jones, a third grade teacher, had her students complete a flamingo-themed activity, called "Flamingle," where they asked their classmates questions to get to know them.
“You could tell the students were excited to be back at school,” Jones said. “I was surprised at how smooth (the first day of school) went.”
Principal Miriam Dalton said having a Back to School Night prior to the first day relieved some of the students’ anxiety about the first day of school.
“I am looking forward to watching our students grow in all areas of life - academically, socially, and emotionally,” Dalton said. “I am also looking forward to working with teammates who are refreshed and grateful for this new year. We are able to appreciate things more now than ever before.”
Some COVID precautions for the school have been lifted this year. Individual students and staff are currently allowed to decide whether or not to wear masks since the mask mandate in schools ended on July 1.
Dalton said the changes enable teachers and students to work in groups, intermingle, and enjoy team building activities, as well as engage in small group instruction.
“An emotional impact has been the ability for students and teachers to be able to smile at one another and communicate more clearly,” Dalton said. “Attendance will also be better this year due to some of the changes,which improves the impact on students academically, socially, and emotionally.”
Jones said that one of her students had told his mother, “Mom, my teacher smiled the whole time.”
“That honestly almost brought tears to my eyes,” Jones said. “I am just excited to teach the students again in what would be a ‘normal’ environment.”
Leming said she is hoping for fewer abscesses this year.
“That just created so many gaps that were very hard to fill,” Leming said. “I'm optimistic that we’re going to have a great year.”
With fewer restrictions, Leming said the young students will be able to interact with each other more this year.
“My goal is to teach them and grow them and stretch them, but I want them to enjoy the learning process too,” Leming said.
