Students at Sweetser Elementary got to experience a K9 demonstration from the Marion Police and Grant County Sherriff departments last week.
Every year, Oct. 23-31 is known as Red Ribbon Week. It is part of the country’s largest and longest-running drug-use prevention campaigns. In 1985, a Drug Enforcement Administration agent, Enrique Camarena, was kidnapped and brutally murdered. His friends, family and neighbors began wearing red ribbons to honor him and his fight against illegal drugs. Since then, a red ribbon has become a symbol communities have rallied around while trying to prevent drug use.
