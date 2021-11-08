According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR), brown marmorated stink bugs will likely become a nuisance pest for homeowners soon as they invade homes in search of warmth during the winter.
Videos have been surfacing from Indiana homeowners about swarms of stink bugs invading their homes in large quantities through multiple avenues.
While stink bugs will not cause structural damage or permanent damage to a home, if a swarm enters the home, they will become a nuisance due to their putrid odor if crushed, their loud way of flying and their resilience to common modes of killing bugs.
Stink bugs are considered an invasive insect based on research and classification from professionals in the field in Indiana and throughout the country. Marion Parks & Recreation maintenance and operations assistant Taylere McCoy elaborated on this classification.
“I’m not sure that a lot of people outside of the ecology field are really familiar with what exactly an invasive species is and why they are so harmful,” said Mccoy. “The term ‘invasive’ is used a lot. But from an ecological perspective, an invasive species is one that is not native but was introduced to an area in an unnatural way, usually by human beings, and that does harm to the local ecosystem.”
The classification of a native or non-native species is not concrete in the realm of ecology, but the species that cause the biggest issues are typically introduced from a different continent, according to Mccoy.
Stink bugs were introduced to the U.S. from Asia. They were first discovered in 1998 in Pennsylvania and were first reported in Indiana in 2010 according to DNR.
In the ecology field, it is noted that not all non-native species introduced to an area are “invasive” due to their habits, but those that are classified as “invasive” can be extremely harmful.
“’Invasive’ is reserved for those that reproduce and spread in a way that is very difficult to control,” said Mccoy. “(This) typically leads to them outcompeting our native species and causing a breakdown of our local food webs.”
According to McCoy, “invasive” species are ultimately a nuisance due to their resilience and difficulty to contain. McCoy believes that stink bugs fit this description.
According to DNR, stink bugs are harmful to gardens, orchards and other areas that produce fruits and vegetables for consumption as they pierce the plant which results in the product being unable to be sold.
DNR recommends sealing cracks and gaps around one’s home that could become a possible entrance for the bugs, including windows, doors, air conditioners and more to prevent the initial invasion of stink bugs.
If a swarm of stink bugs enters the home, the best course of action is to drown the bugs in soapy water. Otherwise, the resilient bugs may not be contained for long.
DNR recommends that homeowners collect the bugs in a vacuum and immediately dump the contents into a bucket of soapy water. Another option is to set soapy water beneath a desk lamp to attract the bugs into the water.
Stink bugs have been found to be resistant to some of the chemicals present in insecticides, which poses a threat in the future for agriculture and homeowners according to DNR.
Homeowners are encouraged to contain and kill any stink bugs inside their home in an attempt to lessen the severity of the species in the future for agriculture and home invasion.
