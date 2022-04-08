WABASH, IN – Beacon Credit Union is pleased to announce Steve Caryer has joined the Credit Union as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In addition to overseeing the finance, collections, and compliance functions, Caryer will also be a member of Beacon’s Senior Leadership Team.
In his new role, Caryer is responsible for directing departmental staff in the creation and maintenance of required systems and procedures necessary to maintain proper records, adequate accounting controls, and services. He will also review all general ledger activity for accuracy and completeness. Caryer will direct Beacon Investment Services and Beacon Trust Services departments.
