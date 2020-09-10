Indiana’s state tree nursery in Vallonia will pay you to collect certain tree seeds throughout the state if the seeds meet Department of Natural Resources (DNR) specifications.
Each year the nurseries, part of the DNR Division of Forestry, plant millions of seeds to produce tree and shrub seedlings for conservation planting within the state. Each year much of the seed the nurseries use is supplied by collectors from all over the state. DNR Forestry pays seed collectors on the basis of “pure live seed.” That term means the seeds must be from the required tree species and cannot be infected with disease or infested with insects.
