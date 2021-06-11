The Indiana Statewide 911 Board is celebrating five years of offering Text-to-911 services to all 92 counties in the state. Within the past five years, more than 1.2 million in-bound and out-bound texts have been received and sent throughout Indiana.
“Text-to-911 enables direct access to emergency services for those who are deaf or speaking-impaired, are having a medical emergency that prevents them from being able to speak, or are in a situation where making a voice call would put them in danger,” said State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell, who chairs the Indiana Statewide 911 Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.