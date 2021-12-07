A timber sale at Salamonie River State Forest is drawing criticism from conservation groups and activists after the state sold nearly 1,000 trees for $10,000 to a lone bidder last week, according to the Indiana Forest Alliance (IFA).
IFA officials say the sale price equates to about 6 cents per board foot, while the average low price for low-quality timber in Indiana was about 30 cents per board foot in 2020. Activists claim the state ignored its own requirement to set a minimum bid to ensure taxpayers resources weren’t given a bad deal.
“When the state sells timber by whole tracts from the state forest, as it did in this sale, rather than cutting and marketing the trees individually, Indiana taxpayers, the trees’ owners, are short-changed,” IFA said in a statement, adding claims that the trees marked for sale were not of inferior quality. “Veneer quality trees, each worth thousands of dollars, are sold for firewood prices.”
The Indiana Department of Natural Resource said the sale was necessary to improve the health of the forest by removing problem trees and allow for regeneration. The sales help with forest management, state officials say.
DNR officials did not respond to a request for comment as of deadline Tuesday.
IFA says the project “does nothing to improve forest health, claiming it “disrupts the cycle of life and often increases the spread of detrimental non-native invasive species, which then harm forest health. The use of heavy equipment to remove the selected trees requires the construction of roads, they claim, which causes negative effects to the environment and harms wildlife.
“The heavy equipment also removes the downed logs that characterize a high quality mature forest, which act as habitats for many forest species. The equipment also crushes turtles, snakes, salamanders and many other species that live on the forest floor, interferes with recreational uses of the forest, and contributes to soil erosion and polluted runoff that can threaten water quality downstream,” IFA officials said in a statement.
The timber sale included 984 “merchantable” trees in total. Instead of clear-cutting a section of the forest, state officials hand-selected trees from the 127-acre tract positioned on the north end of the property.
The sale notice states that the company that wins the bid must remove the trees by March 11, 2022. The notice also stipulates when the trees can be removed in order to reduce impact on the environment.
““Skidding & hauling allowed during stable soil conditions only. All trails must be cleared of debris and groomed to equal or better conditions prior to harvest,” the notice states. “All mapped streams (east-west) must be cleared of debris.”
The contract includes a provision that states “wildlife concerns may result in an alteration of sale conditions.
Protestors petitioned the state in 2019 to turn Salamonie River State Forest into a state park since commercial logging is not permitted on state park grounds. The petition, which about 900 citizens signed, caused the plan to stall for three months in 2019 until it was rejected.
The timber sale was included in a 20-year plan published in 2014 regarding forest management at Salamonie River State Forest and Frances Slocum State Forest.
The 20-year plan said logging was necessary to remove pine trees and allow native hardwoods to regenerate, but advocates against logging took issue with the state’s claims, noting that only about one-third of the trees selected were pine trees.
Pine trees made up approximately 37 percent of the lumber selected to be harvested, according to the timber sale notice published this fall.
IFA said it “strongly disagrees” that the trees included in the sale were crooked or inferior.
“The state also claims that many of the trees marked for sale are diseased or dying. If this is the case, it begs the question that, if the DNR has been managing the state forests “scientifically” to “ensure forest health” for the last 100 years, why is it necessary now to virtually give away trees to “improve forest health.” A question the DNR will not answer,” IFA officials said.
While documents outlining forest management at Frances Slocum State Forest include logging plans, no active timber sale notice has been posted to the state’s website.
This story will be updated if DNR officials respond to media requests.
