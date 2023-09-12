Indiana Supreme Court Justice Christopher Goff recently paid a visit to Grant Regional Career Center, where he engaged with students from the Criminal Justice and the Marion High School JROTC program. Justice Goff shared inspiring anecdotes from his legal journey and emphasized the crucial role of an impartial and effective judiciary in upholding the principles of justice.
Justice Goff’s visit to GRCC provided a unique opportunity for students to gain insights into the legal profession and the inner workings of the judiciary. The event aimed to foster a deeper understanding of the importance of justice, the rule of law, and the responsibilities of a Supreme Court justice.
