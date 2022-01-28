A state representative met with locals to discuss issues that affect rural communities and offer solutions that will be presented to the state senate.
Indiana District 17 Senator Andy Zay met with local representatives of the Indiana Farm Bureau of Grant County on Jan. 25 to discuss issues impacting local residents ranging from internet to farmland expenditures.
Zay met with Eric Wright from Grant County, Dan Spencer from Grant County, Chad Kirkpatrick from Grant County and Alayne Johnson from Whitley County.
Zay stated that he tends to focus on rural communities to allow them to have a voice in the state senate as almost half of the representatives rarely leave the suburban areas that they cover to educate themselves on rural issues.
Zay commented that out of the 50 state representatives in the senate, an estimated 20 of the representatives have deep ties with suburbia in Indianapolis. The work of Zay and other representatives who reside over rural areas allows them to educate those who may not see the issues in rural communities firsthand.
“(The 20) folks don’t travel very well. What I mean by that is they don’t understand the issues in Grant County and other rural areas quite as well,” said Zay. “Not only is it important for my voice to be heard, it’s almost an educational process to explain that to my members and try and invite them up to the district for different things and educate them.”
One of the main topics discussed was the introduction of broadband in rural communities. This topic has been discussed by the commissioners, county council, central dispatch, Gas City council and many more departments as a project to pursue in the near future.
“I did spend a lot of time working on (broadband policy) last year, so we’re beginning to see the roll-out of that,” said Zay. “I think that’s key for the rural parts of our state for people to have access to the internet.”
One of the main reasons for the push for broadband is to better engage rural members of the state as well as support those who work from home. Zay stated that the greater access to reliable internet allows for rural community members to work for larger companies across the nation as well as provide a tool for education and telehealth.
Another issue that was discussed was related to the solar energy ordinance that is being developed in Grant County. Consistently, one of the main push backs against the ordinance has been the proposed use of “prime” farm ground for the solar farms. Rural communities in Indiana are oftentimes categorized as the “breadbasket” of the nation as they provide a high quantity of the crops enjoyed around the country. The use of this farmland for solar energy may deplete this status according to Zay and numerous public commenters at solar workshops.
Zay stated that the state was ranked in the top five for electricity costs in the past but has recently dropped to 27th in the country.
“Solar is exploding all over the place. There’s huge federal subsidies going into solar. The problem with solar is it’s an unsustainable resource as far as the sun doesn’t shine all the time,” said Zay. “With renewables, for every megabyte you create in wind or solar energy, you have to have a backup of existing coal or natural gas. So, we’re actually creating parallel energy systems that’s causing the cost of electricity to go much higher.”
Zay also discussed a new tax refund that will be in effect for any taxpayer this year. Those who file tax paperwork will automatically receive $125. The pension debt plan payoff has been reduced from 2038 to 2030 to 2032. Zay hopes that the debt will be paid off earlier.
“It’s nice that we have the budget wherewithal and discipline to be able to do that,” said Zay. “We’re looking for the next two to three budget cycles to be completely debt free and still maintaining our reserves.”
Zay also has recently met with physical therapists, nurse practitioners, small business organizations, utility organizations and much more to discuss issues affecting these groups in rural areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.