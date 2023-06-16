Indiana State Police says it is investigating the death of an inmate at the Grant County Jail.
According to a news release, Grant County Detention Deputies were notified of a medical emergency late on Monday night and began administering medical treatment, including CPR. When first responders arrived, the inmate, Russel D. Stalling, 46, was transported to Marion Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
