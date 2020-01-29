INDIANAPOLIS — January is Human Trafficking Awareness month, and the Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, along with partners at the Illinois State Police, Michigan State Police and Ohio State Highway Patrol Commercial Vehicle Division are working together to combat human trafficking on the roadways in the Midwest. All four agencies continuously work in conjunction with Truckers against Trafficking (TAT) and have completed TAT’s human trafficking training program.
During the week of Jan. 12, all four agencies conducted a joint human trafficking awareness campaign to bring awareness and attention to those most likely to encounter human trafficking on our roadways, including commercial vehicle drivers, truck stop workers and rest park attendants. Using materials provided by Truckers Against Trafficking, members of ISP CVED conducted public awareness talks with commercial vehicle companies and civic groups. Troopers and Civilian Motor Carrier Inspectors also provided informational materials to truck stops, rest parks and to truck drivers encountered throughout their day to day activities. As they do every day, our inspectors and troopers were on the lookout for indicators of human trafficking.
