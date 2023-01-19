The Grant County commissioners on Tuesday vetoed the reappointment of Dr. William David Moore as county health officer amid allegations of a pattern of inappropriate conduct with patients in his practice as a gynecologist over several years.
The Office of the Indiana Attorney General (OAG) on Jan. 13 petitioned the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency on behalf of the Indiana Medical Licensing Board for a “summary,” or emergency suspension of Moore’s license, after an investigation led to what the petition called a “general allegation of lewd and immoral conduct in the course of professional services.” By Monday, Moore’s license on the Professional Licensing Agency’s website was marked “Summary Suspension pending final adjudication: represents clear/immediate danger to public health & safety if continues practice.”
Moore, according to the petition, specialized in obstetrics and gynecology and practiced for 28 years at his office, Dr. Moore Women’s Healthcare LLC, on North Western Avenue in Marion. He has served as county health officer since 2019 and, according to the petition, as of the petition’s filing was listed as a provider at “Marion General Hospital.”
Moore, who announced his retirement and closure of his office at the end of 2022, told the Chronicle-Tribune on Wednesday that he had been advised not to comment on the matter.
The petition includes accounts from four women who said they were patients of Dr. Moore’s at different times between 2005 and 2022. They are not named in the petition and are instead identified as Patients A, B, C and D.
Patient A, according to documents associated with the petition, submitted a complaint to the OAG on June 27, 2022, describing an April appointment with Moore. According to her account, Moore took photographs without her consent, touched her during an exam in a way that she had “never experienced other than with a sexual partner,” and asked questions about her sex life that she “felt were unnecessary.” Patient A said that after the encounter she “immediately felt sexually violated.”
She also submitted a report to the Indiana State Police and, according to the petition, was interviewed by Detective Joshua Maller.
On Dec. 29, the petition says, Patient A made a post on her private social media account about her experience and said if anyone had a similar experience, they could contact her and she would provide them information about who to contact to make a report.
Subsequently, according to the petition, between 20 and 25 women contacted her and she provided Maller’s contact information to them. As of Jan. 9, Maller had completed approximately 12 interviews and had at least two more scheduled, the petition says.
The allegations from the other three patients detailed in the petition include Moore taking close-up photographs of their genitals, without their knowledge or consent; asking personal and inappropriate questions about the sex life of a patient; manual examinations described by Patient C as inappropriate and by Patient D as very slow and lingering and painful.
The OAG is still conducting an investigation into the matter. As of the filing of the petition, they had received three new complaints about Moore in the span of a week and, according to the petitioner, anticipate receiving more.
“Upon information and belief, other individuals not named in this Petition have been affected by (Moore’s) practices,” the petition said. “The foregoing allegations are, in all likelihood, not exhaustive.”
The Indiana State Police have confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation, but at this time no criminal charges have been brought against Moore.
“To my knowledge, there is an ongoing investigation with the State Police and we have not been given any case to review for charges at this time,” Grant County Prosecutor Scott Hunt told the Chronicle-Tribune on Wednesday.
The Tuesday morning decision by the county commissioners to veto Moore’s reappointment for another four-year term means the commissioners are sending his name back to the Grant County Health Board for deliberation.
Commissioner Mark Bardsley told the Tribune on Tuesday that he had met with Moore to discuss the allegations. The decision to send it back to the Health Board for discussion was recommended by Moore, Bardsley said.
“He wants to make sure that everything’s done in a good, proper manner,” Bardsley said.
The Health Board has the opportunity to either send back the same name a second time or submit a new name for consideration. If the Health Board resubmits Moore’s name a second time, the commissioners will vote on it again.
“If the second time, we decided that is not appropriate, then they would have to come up with an entirely different name. So it’s a part of the checks and balances that we have in the local government,” said Bardsley. “Whatever they recommend, then we’ll wrestle with it when we get it back.”
It is the job of the County Health Officer "to comply with and enforce all local and state laws, rules, regulations and ordinances relating to the position," according to County documents. "The Health Officer establishes services to protect and promote the health of Grant County citizens."
In a statement Thursday, the Grant County Board of Commissioners said that Moore "is still acting as the Health Officer."
"In such a capacity, Dr. Moore is under the exclusive jurisdiction of the Grant County Board of Health (‘Health Board”). Dr. Moore’s initial four-year appointment as Health Officer expired on December 31, 2022. The Health Board recommended to reappoint Dr. Moore as Health Officer for another four-year term, which pursuant to Indiana Code § 16-20-2-16, is subject to the approval of the Commissioners."
"At a public meeting on Tuesday January 17, 2023, the Commissioners unanimously voted to not approve the re-appointment of Dr. Moore as the Health Officer, which has sent the issue back to the Health Department for further consideratio," the statement said. "The Commissioners are aware of allegations made against Dr. Moore which have culminated in the filing by the Indiana Attorney General of a Petition for Summary Suspension of Dr. Moore’s medical license. To the Commissioners current knowledge, Dr. Moore’s medical license is still active pending the action before the Medical Licensing Board of Indiana. The Commissioners have no further authority on this matter until they get another recommendation for the appointment of a Health Officer from the Health Board."
"The Commissioners have not made a full investigation regarding the allegations against Dr. Moore and would caution all that there is a presumption of no wrong behavior by Dr. Moore until such an investigation is completed and reviewed by an independent party," the statement concludes.
The Health Board has a meeting scheduled for Jan. 23 at 5 p.m. There is an executive session for personnel matters scheduled following the meeting.
The Indiana Medical Licensing Board will hold a hearing regarding the petition at the next regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26.
