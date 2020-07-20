INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration today announced the launch of the Be Well Crisis Helpline, a confidential resource available through Indiana 211 that will allow Hoosiers to call and speak with a trained counselor 24/7. The free Be Well Crisis Helpline was established by FSSA’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction in direct response to the elevated levels of stress and anxiety Hoosiers are experiencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 has caused a rise in mental health-related issues across Indiana and the entire country, including new stresses brought on by social isolation and the lack of traditional support systems such as family, friends, schools and religious and other community organizations. For many Hoosiers, anxiety regarding financial stress, grief and loss over bereavement and the loss of one’s “normal routine,” along with all of the unknowns regarding COVID-19, is overwhelming.
