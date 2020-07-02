Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Indiana State Department of Health Commissioner Kris Box Wednesday announced a statewide initiative to encourage Hoosiers to wear masks to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The #MaskUpHoosiers initiative is launching with videos and photos of state government leaders, celebrities and Hoosiers from all walks of life sharing their heartfelt reasons for wearing a mask in public, which is one of the strongest steps possible to limit the spread of COVID-19, saving lives and allowing the state to continue its phased re-opening. Additional photos and videos will be featured as the educational campaign progresses.
