State officials predict upwards of 16 inches of snow and decreased visibility over the next three days in Grant County.
According to the National Weather Service, the storm is predicted to arrive in two rounds. Tuesday night is expected to bring rainfall to the Northeastern areas of Indiana. The rain will then transition into snow beginning early Wednesday morning into the early afternoon. This first round of the storm is expected to persist into Wednesday evening and may produce six to twelve inches of snow depending how long the rain persists.
Thursday is expected to produce another five to six inches of snow. NOAA National Weather Service of Northern Indiana meteorologist Mark Frazier predicts upwards of 15 to 16 inches of snow to collect during the storm.
Frazier recommended for residents to only leave their household for essentials during that time. The snow and ice that is expected to accumulate will result in hazardous driving conditions.
“I would say only go out if you need to,” said Frazier. “Plan ahead. Visibility is reduced. Take extra time to get to that destination.”
If an accident occurs during the storm, officials recommend those affected to contact local law enforcement immediately for assistance to avoid further accidents and to get those affected out of the cold as soon as possible.
The weather service is predicting wind speeds up to 30 miles per hour on Thursday which will limit visibility and cause drifting snow that may result in hazardous conditions throughout the day.
According to Frazier, the following week is expected to remain below freezing at most points during the day. This could possibly prolong the persistence of the snow accumulated on the ground. Frazier stated that the weather service will likely have new information and predictions regarding how long the snow will stay on the ground toward the end of the week.
While the weather service model cannot predict the weather weeks into the future, Frazier stated that the snow may persist up to ten days later. However, the weather service is not expecting any major arctic intrusion that would cause temperatures to decrease drastically and produce blizzard-like conditions during this time.
Thursday is expected to produce temperatures below freezing throughout the day while Friday will likely produce subzero temperatures ranging from negative five degrees to negative nine degrees. The dip in temperatures is cause for concern as ice may develop.
Officials are not predicting high amounts of sleet or freezing rain during the transition from rain to snow on Tuesday evening, but it remains a possibility.
Officials encouraged residents to remain calm during the winter storm and contact the local utilities office and service providers if power is lost throughout the snowstorm.
