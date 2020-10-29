INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has awarded 13 organizations with the 2020 School and Community Partnership Grant, designed to bring together K-12 schools, postsecondary institutions, employers and community organizations to plan and implement supportive efforts for students of all ages completing education and training beyond high school.
“Community organizations across the state are dedicated to advancing the state’s college and career readiness priorities – such as the 21st Century Scholars program – with the goal of equipping more Hoosiers with education and training beyond high school,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers. “Each organization will make an impact in their local areas and we look forward to seeing the results of their efforts.”
