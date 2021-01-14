The Indiana Small Business Development Center (SBDC) recently announced applications are open for the Indiana Technical Assistance Program (INTAP) through Feb. 15, 2021. This statewide initiative connects small businesses with critical professional assistance to complete growth and improvement projects.
“INTAP helps businesses grow and thrive, especially in underserved communities, by helping them complete critical company projects they might not otherwise be able to pursue,” said Indiana SBDC State Director David Watkins. “We’ve had clients utilize this program for a variety of professional assistance, everything from prototype development to business management systems. I strongly encourage small business owners to learn more about this program and see how it could help take their business to the next level.”
