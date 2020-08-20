The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), in partnership with Conexus Indiana, announced awards totaling nearly $2 million to 20 Indiana businesses in Manufacturing Readiness Grants, which Gov. Eric J. Holcomb first announced in May. The grants are part of the Economic Activity Stabilization and Enhancement (EASE) program designed to stimulate manufacturing investments that will position Hoosier operations, and the sector overall, for future growth and prosperity.
“The response we received from Indiana businesses to the Manufacturing Readiness Grant program was incredible, as manufacturers across the state have been enduring the pandemic and are moving forward with positive momentum despite shared challenges,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. “We couldn’t be more grateful to these companies for contributing to Indiana’s bright economic future.”
