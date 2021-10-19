Two suspects in a mid-September, drive-by shooting face an additional 40 years in prison after prosecutors added another attempted murder charge to both cases this week.
Richard Tyson Jr., 21, and Nicolas Reynoso, 23, now face two Level 1 felony charges of attempted murder after police claim the suspects were trying to kill Danny Collier, 34, and Julian Greer, 33, when 30 rounds were shot into the victim’s vehicle during the incident on Sept. 19 around 3 a.m, according to official court records filed Monday.
