The Salvation Army Indiana Division is moving into its final week of the annual Red Kettle Campaign with a surprise gift from Fort Wayne-based STAR Financial Bank. The financial institution has offered $25,000 in matching funds to help double donations made to red kettles in the communities they serve.
STAR Financial Bank's gift will benefit The Salvation Army in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Muncie, Marion, Kokomo, Anderson and Columbia City. The $25,000 will be divided up among the different communities to help with local programs, including food pantries and feeding programs, youth sports and summer camp and emergency financial assistance for struggling families and individuals.
