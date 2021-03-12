Sunday, March 14, marks an hour of lost sleep, but starts the long-awaited days of more sunlight ahead. Take the time this weekend to adjust your clocks and consider taking three key safety steps to protect against possible risks you and your family might face.
“Spring is a time of renewal and a good reminder to reassess our disaster readiness,” said Kevin M. Sligh, acting regional administrator, FEMA Region 5. “As we recommit to doing our part to stop the spread of COVID-19, let’s also ensure our families know what to do in an emergency and verify our homes are as resilient as possible to all hazards.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.