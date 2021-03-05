The Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) is currently seeking project proposals from Indiana’s specialty crop industry to present for funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. The proposals must enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in Indiana, defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, horticulture and nursery crops.
“Indiana is a thriving home to many agricultural endeavors, which includes producing a variety of outstanding specialty crops,” said. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. “This funding opportunity will allow our specialty crop industry the ability to advance through research, market development and education and training.”
