On Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, Grant County prosecutor Scott Hunt filed a petition to appoint a special prosecutor for the Indiana State Police’s investigation of Dr. William David Moore.
On Sept. 1, 2023, the Chronicle-Tribune discovered a cause number related to a “Miscellaneous Criminal” case with Moore listed as the defendant. The Chronicle-Tribune went to the Grant County Courthouse on Tuesday, Sept. 5 and obtained the documents for the case.
The first document was Hunt’s petition for the appointment of a special prosecutor. The petition said “the prosecuting Attorney has received information for a law enforcement agency regarding an investigation for which the Prosecuting Attorney’s review would raise an issue of the appearance of impropriety” and requested that the court appoint a special prosecutor to take on the responsibilities of filing and prosecuting any charges from the ISP investigation.
“In support of this petition, the undersigned Prosecuting Attorney would show the Court that the investigation and allegations involve sexual battery involving former patients of a Grant County physician,” the petition said. “Said former physician was previously employed as the Grant County Health Officer. Further, said physician’s practice involved the care and treatment of employees, spouses of employees, and family members of employees of this office.”
The Chronicle-Tribune also submitted a public records request to ISP on Tuesday to request access to documents related to the ISP investigation of Moore and received an automated reply that said ISP had received the request and that most requests were processed within 30 days.
The appointment of the special prosecutor follows a lengthy investigation by ISP into allegations of Moore's misconduct as a local OB/GYN.
On Jan. 13, 2023, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) petitioned the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency on behalf of the Indiana Medical Licensing Board for a “summary,” or emergency suspension of Moore’s license, after an investigation led to what the petition called a “general allegation of lewd and immoral conduct in the course of professional services.”
The OAG petition detailed complaints from Moore’s patients alleging conduct, including inappropriate comments, touches they felt were sexual in nature and non-consensual photographs of their genitals.
The first patient who submitted a complaint to the OAG, identified in the petition as Patient A, submitted her complaint on June 27, 2022, and submitted a report to the Indiana State Police.
At the Jan. 26 hearing for the summary suspension of Moore’s license, ISP detective Joshua Maller gave his account of his role in the criminal investigation that ISP was conducting, including the execution of a search warrant at Moore’s office and the interviews he has conducted with women who have come forward. Maller said approximately 50 women had contacted the state police since the investigation into the allegations began during the summer of 2022. The high volume of reports made it necessary to establish a call wait list and request that two additional troopers assist with the interviews, he said.
The Chronicle-Tribune contacted Hunt on Tuesday and Hunt said that no charges have been filed against Moore at this time, but that the case had been referred to special prosecutor Sonia J. Leerkamp who would determine “if charges and what charges will be filed.”
Within a few hours of speaking with Hunt, the case was no longer visible on Doxpop, an online service that allows the public to access court information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.