Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Indiana Fifth District) and Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Michigan 11th District) recently introduced the bipartisan Accounting STEM Pursuit Act. This bill will help to establish the accounting profession as a valuable STEM career pathway and encourage diversity in the future of the accounting workforce.
“As a CPA who worked in a variety of industries, taught accounting at college and started my own businesses, I understand the importance of finance and accounting skills for our students — regardless of which endeavor they pursue in life,” said Spartz. “I am happy to join Rep. Stevens in leading this bipartisan legislation.”
