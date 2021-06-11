Congresswoman Victoria Spartz (R-Indiana Fifth District) and Congressman Adrian Smith (R-Nebraska Third District) introduced the Increasing Access to Safe Child Care Facilities Act of 2021, which will give states greater flexibility to utilize available funds to improve and increase the availability of safe child care facilities, especially in rural areas.
This bill streamlines the uses of child care stabilization funds, ensuring more children would have access to safe child care facilities, more facilities are able to offer services at non-traditional hours and child care facilities would be equipped with new resources to serve infants and children with disabilities. Parents would also have more options for child care, allowing them to return to work and drive the economy forward.
