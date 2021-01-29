Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Fifth District) has been selected to serve on two committees: the Judiciary Committee and the Education and Labor Committee.
“One of the core government functions is to protect people’s rights to Life, Liberty, and Property,” said Spartz. “Serving on both the Judiciary Committee and the Education and Labor Committee lets me defend our Constitutional rights and rule of law, advocate for greater educational opportunities for our children, and fight for the economic freedoms Hoosier workers and job creators need to succeed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.