Congresswoman Victoria Spartz (R-Fifth District) worked with a bipartisan delegation of Indiana lawmakers to send a request to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to provide a status update on producing broadband coverage maps.
The last time the FCC worked on the broadband maps, they became obsolete by the time they were completed, so the previous Congress passed the Broadband Deployment Accuracy and Technological Availability (DATA) Act, providing $98 million to address this issue.
